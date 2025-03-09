Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLAO) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.88. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 370,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 35.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 106,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

