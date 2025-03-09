Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 16,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 394,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Peraso from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

