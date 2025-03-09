Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Trading 118% Higher – Here’s Why

Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (OTC:WSNAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 118% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 14,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 52,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Wesana Health Stock Up 118.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological, and mental health ailments caused by trauma. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

