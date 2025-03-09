Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE OMC opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
