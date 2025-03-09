Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE OMC opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

