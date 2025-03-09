Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,573,451 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,573,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

