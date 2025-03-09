Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 669 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.61 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $864.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

