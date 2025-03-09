Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

