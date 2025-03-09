Efficient Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,451,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,080,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after buying an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,691,000 after buying an additional 495,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,923,000 after buying an additional 186,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

