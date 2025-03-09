iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.