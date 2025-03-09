Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $558,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $56.22 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

