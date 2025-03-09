Miramar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,300 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after buying an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after buying an additional 599,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.