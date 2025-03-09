Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

