iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

