Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $3,915,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 51.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23. 3M has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

