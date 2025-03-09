Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,520,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,967,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

