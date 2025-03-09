Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $13.86 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,028,000 after buying an additional 1,139,955 shares during the period. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after buying an additional 616,225 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

