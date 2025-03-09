Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

