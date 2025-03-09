Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,684,000. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,525,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

