Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $56.87 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.