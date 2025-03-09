Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,809 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 110,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.99 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 164.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.