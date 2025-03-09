Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar General by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

