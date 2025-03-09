Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of United Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

