Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,792 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $72,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

