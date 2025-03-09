Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $35.82 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

