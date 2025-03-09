Lifeworks Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $146.73 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

