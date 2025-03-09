Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,675,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 811,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 128,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.