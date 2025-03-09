Barings LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 10.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $456,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.99. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

