Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Decreased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $139,800,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 846,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,542,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.6 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

