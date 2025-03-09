Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 892,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 104,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.84 and its 200-day moving average is $503.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.