Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

EXC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $45.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.