Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.98) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 531.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

