Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,119 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $177.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.