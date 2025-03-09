PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,764 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $127,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,586,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

