Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.61. 23,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 96,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.
Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 60,400 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,414.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,985 shares of company stock valued at $212,413. 55.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential.
