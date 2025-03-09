Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.87 and last traded at $73.45. 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

