Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.58 million during the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

