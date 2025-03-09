Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 202,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Draganfly Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.