Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.21 ($0.04). 2,921,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,939,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZPHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Zephyr Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.28. The firm has a market cap of £68.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

