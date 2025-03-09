Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VTV stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

