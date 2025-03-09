SLT Holdings LLC Takes $218,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,100. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

