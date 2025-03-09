Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,630 shares during the period. American Superconductor accounts for 1.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8,670.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $759.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.04 and a beta of 2.45. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

