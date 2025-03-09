Saybrook Capital NC Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Saybrook Capital NC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 155,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for approximately 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

AIV stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is -136.49%.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

