SLT Holdings LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadiz by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $273.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

