Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,085 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

