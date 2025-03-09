Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $190.80 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.