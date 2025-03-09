Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corpay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Corpay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $335.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

