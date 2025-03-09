Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $617,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,927,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

