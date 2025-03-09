Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 330.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $79.69 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

