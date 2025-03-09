Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,319.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,389.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,277.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,218.04.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

