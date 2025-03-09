Kendall Capital Management Has $1.78 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.